$6.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will post sales of $6.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.75 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $5.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $27.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.10 billion to $27.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.61 billion to $29.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $475.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,752. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $476.27. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

