$63.68 Million in Sales Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to announce sales of $63.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $247.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $249.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $281.30 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $285.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYA shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.06. Paya has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Gtcr LLC bought a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paya by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Paya by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paya by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Paya by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

