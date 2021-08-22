6,624 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $108.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.57. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

