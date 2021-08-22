$792.64 Million in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to post sales of $792.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $736.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $918.67 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $496.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%.

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $51.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

