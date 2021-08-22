$8.85 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will post $8.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.90 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $9.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 55,080 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 35.3% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 514,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 422,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROV stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. 2,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.