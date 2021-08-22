$8.85 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will post $8.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.90 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $9.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 55,080 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 35.3% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 514,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 422,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROV stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. 2,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.