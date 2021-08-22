$85.14 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to announce sales of $85.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.00 million and the lowest is $83.27 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $46.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $302.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.87 million to $307.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $289.99 million, with estimates ranging from $269.57 million to $310.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.56. 780,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.80. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 11.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 82,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

