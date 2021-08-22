$9.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will report $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $8.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $54.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.09 to $61.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $44.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.38 to $53.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.13.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,434 shares of company stock worth $221,832,240. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $7.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $663.27. 1,303,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $674.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.10.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.