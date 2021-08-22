908 Shares in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 305,761 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,263.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 290,944 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth $3,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 403.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 208,708 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth $2,929,000. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $23.50 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.94.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

In other news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

