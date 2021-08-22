926 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Purchased by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

DEO stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.75. 789,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,273. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The company has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.59.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.64%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

