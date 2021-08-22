Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Sells $1,000,000.00 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sammy Karam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $126.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

