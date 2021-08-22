AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $116.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.82. 4,112,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,732,729. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,938,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $267,606,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

