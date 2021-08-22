Absher Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,047 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises approximately 2.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $13,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in The Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.67. 9,335,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,794,512. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.81. The company has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.