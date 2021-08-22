Absher Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,403 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 4.2% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $23,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $675,837,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $266.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $208.50 and a one year high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

