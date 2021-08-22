Absher Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Absher Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the quarter. Polaris accounts for 3.3% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Polaris worth $18,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PII. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Polaris by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth $801,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Polaris by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.58. The stock had a trading volume of 502,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,031. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.23.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

