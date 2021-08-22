Absher Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANVS. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth about $250,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth about $409,000. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANVS traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $37.10. 278,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,141. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $300.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.62.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

