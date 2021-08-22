Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acerinox has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

ANIOY stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 223.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

