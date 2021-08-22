Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Addus HomeCare reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $87.57. 74,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,621. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.69. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

