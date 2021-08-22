Adrian Adams Buys 20,000 Shares of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Stock

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) CEO Adrian Adams acquired 20,000 shares of Impel NeuroPharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,669.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Impel NeuroPharma stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts anticipate that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

