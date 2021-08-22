Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday. They set a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of ATGE opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 128,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $4,945,268.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,942,626.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

