Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday. They set a market perform rating for the company.
Shares of ATGE opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85.
In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 128,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $4,945,268.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,942,626.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
