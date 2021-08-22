Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $51.28 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $332.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.25. The company has a market capitalization of $211.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $333.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

