Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 42,900 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 28.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $38,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $195.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.52. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

