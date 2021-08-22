Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,854,430 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,605,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,854,430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $54,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

