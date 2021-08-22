Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,491 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

NYSE:CMC opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.83. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

CMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.