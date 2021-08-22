Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,240 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 582,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,614,000 after buying an additional 103,056 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASND opened at $120.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.27.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASND. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

