Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Incyte by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Incyte by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after acquiring an additional 128,752 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Shares of INCY opened at $74.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $71.91 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Incyte’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.