Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $158.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

