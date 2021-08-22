Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Waters by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $402.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.30. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $411.35.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. Waters’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,421 shares of company stock worth $5,670,384 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

