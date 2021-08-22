Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,718 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $162.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $164.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.21.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $15,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,477 shares of company stock worth $53,072,854 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

