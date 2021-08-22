Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 180,063 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 180,063 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.5% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth $44,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAX stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

