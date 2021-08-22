Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 121,487 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of UPS opened at $193.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.58. The company has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.