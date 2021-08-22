Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 39.7% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,656,000 after purchasing an additional 94,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Duke Energy stock opened at $107.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

