Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $682,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 44.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $680.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $667.88. The firm has a market cap of $673.47 billion, a PE ratio of 354.30, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.88 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

