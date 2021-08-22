Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 188.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,178 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 38,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. 42.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. Research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

