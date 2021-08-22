Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 39,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 148.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.1% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Shares of GILD opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89. The company has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

