Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

