Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes $352,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $79.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.16. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

