Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AFYA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Afya from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Afya currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.78.

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.58. Afya has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Afya will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Afya in the second quarter worth $15,958,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter worth $10,255,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Afya in the fourth quarter worth $13,001,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter worth $5,120,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Afya by 31.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

