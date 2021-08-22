Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New $195.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.77.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.56. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $170.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,994,954.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,756,000 after buying an additional 1,362,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,847,000 after buying an additional 887,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after buying an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.