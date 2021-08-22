Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $170.00 at Robert W. Baird

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.77.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.56. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $94.76 and a 1-year high of $170.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,366 shares of company stock worth $7,994,954 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,666,000 after purchasing an additional 574,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,530,497,000 after acquiring an additional 68,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,489,149,000 after acquiring an additional 320,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,481,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,119,000 after acquiring an additional 164,261 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

