Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Air Lease alerts:

AL stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,564,000 after acquiring an additional 205,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,235,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,555,000 after acquiring an additional 118,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Air Lease by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,208,000 after acquiring an additional 51,810 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Air Lease by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,616,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,212,000 after acquiring an additional 161,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Air Lease by 24.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,453,000 after acquiring an additional 646,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.