AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BOS. Cormark set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AirBoss of America has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.70.

TSE:BOS opened at C$39.52 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$15.09 and a 1-year high of C$43.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is 10.11%.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

