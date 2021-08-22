AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AJB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AJ Bell currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 412 ($5.38).

Shares of AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Wednesday. AJ Bell has a 52-week low of GBX 391.50 ($5.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 424.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a GBX 2.46 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.

In related news, insider Simon Turner sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59), for a total transaction of £13,910 ($18,173.50). Also, insider Andrew James Bell purchased 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 448 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £16,746.24 ($21,879.07).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

