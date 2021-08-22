Ajay Agrawal Sells 18,969 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CARR opened at $55.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $20,318,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

