Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Shares Bought by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,501 shares during the period. Akari Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.5% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Akari Therapeutics were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AKTX. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of AKTX stock remained flat at $$1.60 during trading hours on Friday. 87,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,086. Akari Therapeutics, Plc has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

