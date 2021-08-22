Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Hits $0.11

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $351.18 million and $382.78 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.00318930 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00144853 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00152757 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002391 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,107,977,381 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

