Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,509,000 after purchasing an additional 125,961 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,890,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,102,000 after purchasing an additional 724,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,266,000 after purchasing an additional 674,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.66. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $187.45.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

