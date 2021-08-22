Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.30.

NYSE BABA opened at $157.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $155.50 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.74.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

