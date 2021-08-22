Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALNA. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.16. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

