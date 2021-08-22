Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 229,050 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

BNL stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BNL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

