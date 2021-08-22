Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 98,938 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,420 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 92,907 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 109.8% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 304,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $30.87.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.41.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

